Cairo: Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayyib, has doubled scholarships offered to Palestinians from 50 to 100 scholarships in a gesture of support, the Cairo-based Islamic institution said.
The step comes to support the Palestinian students with the “moderate approach of Al Azhar”.
The decision was announced during a meeting between the top Muslim cleric and a Palestinian delegation led by chief of Palestine's judges Mahmoud Al Habash. At the meeting, Sheikh Al Tayyib reiterated his support for the Palestinian people.
“Palestine and its people have a special place for every Arab and Muslim and in the heart of every free man believing in rights of the Palestinian people and their fair cause,” he said, according to an online statement.
Sheikh Al Tayyib had previously condemned Israel’s attacks on worshippers in Jerusalem and an ensuing 11-day air campaign on the Gaza Strip last month.
During his meeting with the visiting Palestinian delegation, the pre-eminent scholar was also briefed on the situation in the Palestinian territories more than two weeks after an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire went into effect between Israel and Palestinian factions.