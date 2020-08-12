Cairo: Six people were killed in a gunbattle that raged for hours among kinsmen in a village south of the Egyptian capital, security sources said Wednesday.
Seven others were injured in the Tuesday night fight among members of one extended family in the village of Al Ajameen in the southern province of Fayoum, around 100 kilometres from Cairo, the sources added.
The fight in which knives and sticks were also wielded prompted police forces to intervene and cordon off the village.
Police investigations revealed that the pitched battled was sparked by an altercation between two brothers and their cousins due to a dispute over a demarcation line between their farmlands. The argument soon developed into a fight involving firearms.
Police arrested suspects from both sides, while the injured were hospitalised for gunshot wounds and bruises.