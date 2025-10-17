A look at the hostages whose remains are still inside Gaza

Col. Assaf Hamami had been the commander of the Israeli military’s Southern Brigade since 2022. According to Israeli media, Hamami was the first person in the military to declare that Israel was at war, at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 7, less than 10 minutes after the attack began. Hamami and two of his soldiers were killed and their bodies were taken to Gaza. The other two soldiers' remains were retrieved in July 2024. Hamami is survived by his wife and three children.