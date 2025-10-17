GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies

Hamas on Thursday stressed its "commitment" to the ceasefire deal with Israel

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A Palestinian medic walks among civilians on the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A Palestinian medic walks among civilians on the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
AFP

Hamas on Thursday stressed its "commitment" to the ceasefire deal with Israel and said it wants to return all the remaining bodies of hostages left in Gaza.

"The process of returning the corpses of Israeli prisoners may require some time, as some of these corpses were buried in tunnels destroyed by the occupation, while others remain under the rubble of buildings it bombed and demolished," the Palestinian militant group said.

Israel has warned that, if Hamas failed to return the bodies, it will resume fighting in Gaza.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinians walk along Al-Rashid Road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025.

Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed

1m read
FILE.- Faten Mreish holds her son's body at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024, after he and others were killed in an Israeli bombardment. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana,File)

How 2 years of war devastated Gaza lives: The numbers

4m read
Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip.

Two years of conflict in Gaza: From rubble to survival

3m read
Israeli forces have destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced about 90% of its population and in recent weeks have transformed more than half of the coastal territory into a military buffer zone that includes the now mostly uninhabited southern city of Rafah.

Revealed: Here are Trump’s 21 points to end Gaza war

3m read