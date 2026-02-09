Joint statement by Foreign Ministers of UAE, Jordan, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

ABU DHABI: The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, and reject the continued restrictions imposed by Israel on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem, including the prevention of Muslim worshippers from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, and the prevention of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custos of the Holy Land from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass.