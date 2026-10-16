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Leading Indian-American cancer researcher dies at 47 after battling disease she sought to cure

Rachna Shroff, 47, dies after dedicating her career to cancer research

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Leading Indian-American cancer researcher dies at 47 after battling disease she sought to cure

Indian-American cancer researcher Dr Rachna Shroff, an internationally recognised specialist in gastrointestinal cancers, has died at the age of 47 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease she spent her career trying to treat.

Shroff was associate director of the University of Arizona Cancer Centre and a leading expert in pancreatic and biliary tract cancers. The university announced her death, while the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) paid tribute to her contributions to cancer research and patient care.

According to People magazine, Shroff noticed a swollen lymph node in May this year. Further investigations revealed that the cancer had spread, and she was subsequently diagnosed with advanced adenocarcinoma.

Despite her diagnosis, Shroff continued supporting research initiatives and efforts to improve treatment options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Who was Rachna Shroff?

Shroff built an international reputation for her work on cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer, as well as pancreatic and other hepatobiliary cancers.

Throughout her career, she advocated for clinical trials that could give patients access to emerging treatments. She also mentored young researchers and helped develop the next generation of cancer specialists.

In 2024, she spoke about the importance of making clinical trials available to patients, arguing that doctors should ideally have a trial option for everyone who came to them for treatment.

The goal, she said, was to offer patients something “cutting-edge, different and innovative”.

Shroff's commitment to advancing research continued after her diagnosis. She established the Conquer Cancer – Rachna Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO Endowed Young Investigator Award in Biliary Cancers to support emerging researchers. According to the University of Arizona, the initiative raised more than $1.35 million for future cancer research.

In a 2024 interview with ASCO, Shroff shared the personal motto that guided her work: “If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”

Her legacy includes her contributions to cancer research, her commitment to patients and her support for young scientists pursuing new treatment approaches.

Shroff is survived by her husband, Dr Puneet Shroff, their children, Simran and Sachin, her father, Devendar Trivedi, her mother, Dr Amita Trivedi, and her sister, Neema Sahni.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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