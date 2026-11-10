American Hospital Dubai breaks new ground in breast care research with QT Imaging

American Hospital Dubai, one of the region’s leading healthcare providers and promoters of medical innovation and research, is expanding its clinical research into breast imaging with the introduction of QT Imaging technology. QT Imaging is an FDA-cleared, radiation-free, compression-free automated 3D imaging technology that uses sound waves to map internal breast tissue.

American Hospital Dubai will use QT Imaging primarily as a research resource in its state-of-the-art dedicated Breast Institute, and as an adjunct to mammography, the gold standard for breast cancer screening. The data generated by QT Imaging will help open multi-approach diagnostic pathways, and further support American Hospital Dubai in its mission to harness evidence-based medical innovation to improve breast healthcare.

Progress in breast imaging is key to improving breast health outcomes, and by continually investing in research through multi-pronged resources such as QT Imaging, American Hospital Dubai continues to champion advances in the field.

Quantitative Transmission Ultrasound, or QT technology for breast imaging, offers several advantages, including gentle sound waves rather than ionizing radiation, with the breast immersed in a warm water bath during imaging. There’s no contrast dye injections to map breast tissue or breast compression. This is a quiet procedure in a calm setting with the patient lying comfortably on a specialized table during the procedure.

The technology provides automated 3D ultrasound images of breast tissue, including in women with dense breasts or breast implants. Its use without ionizing radiation or contrast injections offers an additional option for breast imaging when clinically appropriate.

American Hospital Dubai Breast Institute provides the full range of breast health expertise, treatment and management protocols, including consultation, imaging, specialist breast pathology, genetic assessment, multidisciplinary review, medical and radiation oncology, and advanced breast surgery, including the latest procedures in breast reconstruction and robotic-assisted techniques.

The Breast Institute is another contribution by American Hospital Dubai to its mission of advancing complex care in the UAE and the region and supporting the nation's healthcare goals and its standing as a global healthcare hub.

“American Hospital Dubai is precisely the type of clinical partner we want as we enter the GCC market,” said Satrajit Misra, Chief Commercial Officer of QT Imaging. “Its multidisciplinary Breast Institute and established breast imaging programme provide an opportunity to evaluate our technology in clinical practice.

“Together with American Hospital Dubai, we aim to build clinical evidence, engage physicians, and open opportunities for adoption across the region. Despite the regional conflict and geopolitical uncertainty affecting parts of the Middle East, we continue to execute our commercial strategy across the GCC. This order demonstrates the resilience of our regional partnership with Al Naghi Medical Company and the commitment of healthcare institutions such as American Hospital Dubai to advancing breast imaging technology, even under challenging circumstances.”

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, added, “We have introduced the QT Imaging to accelerate further and complement ongoing efforts to improve breast imaging, which is at the heart of improved breast care diagnostics and treatment protocols.

"American Hospital Dubai’s core values include investing in medical research and innovation, as this is where healthcare providers can drive real transformation.

“The question that drives us towards our goal is: how can we harness technology to deliver better care, better outcomes and a better patient experience? We continually pursue and adopt medical advances to ensure we deliver the best possible care, and the Breast Institute is part of our broader mission to advance complex care in the UAE.”