Dubai: Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on France’s Réunion Island has reached the Indian Ocean for the first time in nearly two decades, marking a dramatic phase in the ongoing eruption. The volcano began erupting on February 13, and over the past month, molten rock has steadily advanced down its southeastern flank.

The lava crossed the island’s RN2 coastal road before finally entering the ocean, creating thick steam plumes as it met seawater. Two major lava flows have also cut off a key highway linking the southern and eastern regions, disrupting transport for residents.

Authorities have imposed safety restrictions in affected areas due to hazardous volcanic gases and unstable terrain. The eruption has drawn worldwide attention, with spectacular visuals showing glowing lava cascading into the sea — a rare event last seen on the island 19 years ago.

Video: AFP