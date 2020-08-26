It has been 283 days of COVID-19
November 17, 2019
The first case was detected on November 17, 2019 in Wuhan, China
December 31,
On December 31, Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization of ‘pneumonia cases’ with an unknown cause.
January 4, 2020
On January 4, 2020, the WHO reported on social media that there was a high number of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.
January 7
On January 7, China identifies this virus as a Novel Coronavirus.
January 11
On January 11, China reported its first death. The patient was a 61-year-old man in Wuhan.
January 12
On January 12, China publicly shared the genetic sequence of the Coronavirus.
January 30
On January 30, the Coronavirus was declared a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’
February 11
On February 11, WHO announced that the disease caused by the new coronavirus will be known by the official name of COVID-19.
On March 11, COVID-19 officially became a Pandemic
Also on that same day, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.
April 2
On April 2, global cases of COVID-19 surpass 1 million.
April 15
On April 15, 2 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19.
April 28
On April 28, global COVID-19 cases pass 3 million.
May 9
On May 9, worldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million.
May 21
On May 21, the world hits 5 million total COVID-19 cases.
June 26
On June 26, Global coronavirus cases pass the 10 million milestone
August 10
On August 10, cases surpass 20 million
And today? As of August 26th
Worldwide cases: 24,083,507
Worldwide deaths: 823,917
Worldwide recoveries: 16,626,444
USA: 5,956,036
Brazil: 3,674,176
India: 3,239,096
Russia: 970,865
South Africa: 613,017