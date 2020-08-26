COVID-19: The most noteworthy moments of the pandemic

It has been 283 days of COVID-19

November 17, 2019

The first case was detected on November 17, 2019 in Wuhan, China

December 31,

On December 31, Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization of ‘pneumonia cases’ with an unknown cause.

January 4, 2020

On January 4, 2020, the WHO reported on social media that there was a high number of pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

January 7

On January 7, China identifies this virus as a Novel Coronavirus.

January 11

On January 11, China reported its first death. The patient was a 61-year-old man in Wuhan.

January 12

On January 12, China publicly shared the genetic sequence of the Coronavirus.

January 30

On January 30, the Coronavirus was declared a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’

February 11

On February 11, WHO announced that the disease caused by the new coronavirus will be known by the official name of COVID-19.

On March 11, COVID-19 officially became a Pandemic

Also on that same day, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

April 2

On April 2, global cases of COVID-19 surpass 1 million.

April 15

On April 15, 2 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19.

April 28

On April 28, global COVID-19 cases pass 3 million.

May 9

On May 9, worldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million.

May 21

On May 21, the world hits 5 million total COVID-19 cases.

June 26

On June 26, Global coronavirus cases pass the 10 million milestone

August 10

On August 10, cases surpass 20 million

And today? As of August 26th

Worldwide cases: 24,083,507

Worldwide deaths: 823,917

Worldwide recoveries: 16,626,444

USA: 5,956,036

Brazil: 3,674,176

India: 3,239,096

Russia: 970,865

South Africa: 613,017

UAE’s cases: 67,621