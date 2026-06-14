Rescue teams recover body after nearly 24-hour operation in Al Dhale
Dubai: A Yemeni adventurer known to thousands of social media followers as the "Spider-Man of Yemen" has died after falling into a volcanic crater while attempting a rope-free climb, authorities said.
Al Qa'qa' bin Antar, 30, was scaling the steep walls of the Haradhat Damt volcanic crater in Al Dhale province last Friday when he lost his grip and fell, according to local officials and media reports. The crater is estimated to be around 120 metres deep.
Bin Antar had built a large online following through videos documenting his daring ascents of cliffs, mountains and volcanic formations across Yemen, often climbing without ropes, harnesses or other protective equipment. His exploits earned him widespread recognition and the nickname "Spider-Man of Yemen".
Civil Defence teams recovered his body on Saturday following a complex rescue operation that lasted nearly 24 hours. Rescue crews reportedly faced difficult conditions, including steep terrain, limited access to the site and hazardous conditions inside the crater.
Local media said specialist rescue teams, supported by lighting and water-recovery equipment, were deployed to reach the remote location.
The climber, also known as Antar Al Absi, had become one of Yemen's most recognisable adventure content creators, attracting viewers with footage of high-risk climbs and explorations of some of the country's most rugged landscapes. In some videos, he could be seen scaling near-vertical rock faces and descending into volcanic formations without safety gear.
His death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, where followers praised his courage and passion for adventure while expressing sorrow at the circumstances of his death.
Videos circulating online appear to show the final moments before the fall, although authorities have not publicly commented on the footage.