Dubai: The UAE welcomed the decision by Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, to form the Presidential Leadership Council to complete the implementation of the transitional phase and delegate full presidential powers in accordance with the constitution, the GCC Initiative, and its executive mechanism.

Moreover, the UAE expressed its hope that this step would contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties in order to achieve peace, stability, development, and prosperity for Yemen and its people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting bodies to enable it to carry out its tasks, end the Yemen crisis, achieve security and stability in Yemen, and realize the aspirations of the Yemeni people for development and prosperity.

The UAE welcomed the call by Saudi Arabia for the Presidential Leadership Council to initiate negotiations with the Houthis under the auspices of the United Nations to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that includes a transitional period. Furthermore, the UAE underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom in achieving stability and security for Yemen.

The UAE also commended the continuous efforts made by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council to support peace and stability in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties.

The UAE renewed its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their ambitions and aspirations as part of efforts to contribute towards serving the interests of the region’s peoples.

Saudi Arabia has also welcomed Hadi’s move, reiterating its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council in carrying out its duties and implementing effective policies and initiatives that would realize security and stability in Yemen and end the Yemeni crisis.

Saudi Arabia has also offered urgent aid with a total value of $3 billion to boost the Yemeni economy.

The urgent aid includes $2 billion, offered jointly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in support for the Yemeni Central Bank.

In addition, the Kingdom will provide $1 billion — $600 million to buy oil derivatives and $400 million to support development projects and initiatives.

Saudi Arabia also offered $300 million to fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the UN in 2022 to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and improve their living conditions.