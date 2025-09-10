GOLD/FOREX
Several dead in Israeli strike on Houthi armed forces media building in Yemen

Our air defences are currently confronting Israeli aircraft, Houthis say

Several dead in Israeli strike on Houthi armed forces media building in Yemen

Dubai: An unspecified number of people have been killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on a building housing the Houthi armed forces' media operation, militant television said on Wednesday.

"Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters," Al Masirah television reported.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defence. The Israeli Military has confirmed attacking Yemen in a statement, Reuters reported.

Media reports said that the strike targeted Ardi neighbourhood in central Sanaa.

The air strikes on Yemen hit Houthi armed forces building, reported AFP journalists.

“A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen,” a military statement said, adding that the targets included “military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthi’s military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime”.

The Houthis said they were fighting back with air defences.

“Our air defences are currently confronting Israeli aircraft that are launching an aggression against our country,” said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree on his Telegram channel.

Two AFP journalists said a building used by the armed forces was hit.

Al Masirah also reported Israeli strikes on government buildings in Al Jawf, a northern province bordering Saudi Arabia.

The latest attack comes days after a drone launched from Yemen wounded a man when it struck Ramon airport in southern Israel.

Last month, Israeli strikes killed the Houthi prime minister and 11 other senior officials - the most high-ranking assassinations since Israel and the Houthis began exchanging fire over the Gaza war.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out repeated rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting ports, power stations and the international airport in Sanaa.

This strike follows Israel’s attack in Qatar on Tuesday, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.

Israel has launched previous waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing of missiles and drones at Israel.

