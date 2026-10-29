2 Houthi missile strikes on Aden Airport spark aviation safety concerns in Yemen

Attack: Reuters reported that Aden airport was attacked on October 28, following an evacuation warning issued by the Houthis. Yemeni government forces reported civilian injuries and material damage. Air traffic was halted after the strike. Reuters

Runway damage: An earlier attack on October 7 involved at least two ballistic missiles and several drones. Yemen’s Transport Ministry said one missile landed near the runway shortly before a flight from Cairo was due to land. The aircraft was diverted to Jeddah. Al Jazeera