2 Houthi missile strikes on Aden Airport spark aviation safety concerns in Yemen

Houthi missile strikes on Aden Airport disrupt air traffic and raise safety concerns
A missile targeted Aden airport for the second time on Wednesday, a police official told AFP, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognised government.
"A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces' control inside the perimeter of Aden airport," the Aden police official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has reported repeated Houthi missile attacks on Aden International Airport in October 2026.
The latest reported strike occurred on Wednesday, October 28, when two ballistic missiles hit the airport, causing civilian injuries and material damage, according to Yemen’s military spokesperson and Transport Ministry.
The story so far:
Attack: Reuters reported that Aden airport was attacked on October 28, following an evacuation warning issued by the Houthis. Yemeni government forces reported civilian injuries and material damage. Air traffic was halted after the strike.
Reuters
Runway damage: An earlier attack on October 7 involved at least two ballistic missiles and several drones. Yemen’s Transport Ministry said one missile landed near the runway shortly before a flight from Cairo was due to land. The aircraft was diverted to Jeddah.
Al Jazeera
Aviation safety: Yemen’s Transport Ministry has condemned repeated attacks, warning that they threaten civilian lives and the safety of air navigation, per Arab News.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles, raising concerns over civilian safety and air travel.
An earlier attack on October 7 saw a missile land near the runway shortly before a passenger flight from Cairo was scheduled to arrive.
Authorities diverted the aircraft to Jeddah to protect passengers.
Yemen’s Transport Ministry has warned that the repeated strikes threaten civil aviation safety. Aden airport is a major gateway for southern Yemen and an important entry point for humanitarian workers, medical supplies and aid.