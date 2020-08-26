Abu Dhabi: Four children and two women were killed when their vehicle was swept away in torrential rain in Ibb governorate, 194km south of Sana’a, Yemen. A video of the incident was widely circulated, drawing sympathy from thousands.
In the video, posted on social media, children were seen calling for help from the stricken vehicle.
Yemeni media sources indicated that the driver survived, but the six passengers were killed after rescue attempts failed.
Social media users condemned the driver’s behaviour.