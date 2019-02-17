Sana’a, Yemen - Yemeni security officials say UN envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in the capital, Sana’a, to discuss the “complex situation” in and around the key port city of Hodeida.
Al Houthi rebels say their leader, Abdul-Malek Al Houthi, met with Griffiths on Sunday to discuss the implementation of peace deals from December talks with Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
Yemen’s warring sides agreed to a cease-fire in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place.
The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Iran-aligned rebels. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognised government has been fighting Al Houthis since 2015.
The officials spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorised to brief journalists.