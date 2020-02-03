Comments come after both countries praised US efforts to mediate last week

Gargash at the OIC meeting in Jeddah Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash said Monday that the UAE renewed its ‘historic and ongoing support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people’.

He made the comments at an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

On his part, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al Jubeir, said: “We reaffirm our support for the Palestinian people in a manner that guarantees their legitimate rights.”

The comments come after both Saudi Arabia and the US last week praised US efforts to reach a solution on the Palestinian issue.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reassured the Kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian issue and Palestinian rights, in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

The statement further added that Saudi Arabia encourages starting direct peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel under US auspices.