A view of a port in Muscat. Illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

Muscat: Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, hailed relations between the UAE and Oman as historic and based on family ties, lineage, and common history.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Al Suwaidi said these ties were ''eternal'' and ''growing steadily.''

According to Al Suwaidi, the two countries maintain regular coordination in many trade and investment activities, including agriculture and fisheries, given Oman's rich natural resources.