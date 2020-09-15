Abu Dhabi: UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia’s firing of missiles and drones at civilian and economic facilities in Saudi and Yemeni cities.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also condemned the continued attacks on the city of Marib, which hosts more than two million displaced civilians fleeing from militia-controlled areas in Yemen.
The humanitarian situation in Yemen has greatly worsened as a result of these attacks, the statement added.
The UAE expressed concern about the Houthis’ continued rejection of the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths.
Griffiths is pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Yemen to resume humanitarian and economic measures and start the political process to reach a political solution.
The Houthis’ aim is to prolong the crisis and complicate the efforts of the United Nations and the international community to end the Yemeni crisis, the statement said.
It indicated that the continuation of these attacks and threats illustrates the nature of the danger facing the region from the Houthi coup, and considered it a new evidence of these militias’ endeavour to undermine security and stability in the region