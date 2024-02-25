The client, wishing to recruit such a worker, is required to select his/her profession and nationality via the Ministry of Human resources’ Musaned platform and submit a related application specifying the recruitment office.

Consequently, the system would verify the applicant’s eligibility to get the required visa, and the recruitment office would present hire offers for the client to choose from and pay the recruitment cost.

Saudi labour authorities have recently sought to regulate the domestic labour market in the kingdom.

To this end, the Ministry of Human Resources launched Musaned to help customers learn about their rights and duties, and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and the contractual relation between the employer and the worker.

Worker’s minimum age

The ministry has said it is necessary to conduct contracting via the Musaned, being the official recruitment platform.

Last October, Saudi Arabia unveiled new rules for employing domestic workers, setting the worker’s minimum age at 21 years as part of efforts to preserve contractual rights.

The regulations noted, among other things, that all dates in the domestic worker’s contract are calculated according to the Gregorian calendar unless the contract states otherwise, and invalidate any terms contradicting these rules unless they are more beneficial to the worker.

The regulations stress that the dues owed to the worker or his/her heirs are considered first-degree debts. The contract should have a fixed duration, and if not, it will be considered renewable for one year from the date of the worker doing the job.

According to the new rules, the house worker’s daily working hours are set at 10 hours and the employee is entitled to weekly paid successive 24-hour rest.

The employer is prohibited from withholding the domestic worker’s passport, other personal documents or belongings.