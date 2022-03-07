Dubai: Hundreds of worshippers have been seen performing the Fajr (dawn) prayer at the Grand Mosque without physical distancing.
This follows a decision by the Saudi Ministry of Interior to lift preventive measures and halt physical distancing procedures at the Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque and other mosques, amidst continuing committment to wearing masks.
The Grand Mosque authority said it will provide a healthy and safe environment, where the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques purifies air conditioning inside the Grand Mosque nine times a day and sterilises air with ultraviolet radiation before spreading it to the mosque through special air conditioning devices that purify air 100 per cent through several stages.
The stages include sucking in natural air from the roof of the Grand Mosque through suction fans, where air is pumped through filters that are cleaned daily.
More than 4,000 employees will continue to sterilise the Grand Mosque, its roof, yards and facilities and preparing the mosque for visitors and worshippers through cleaning it 10 times a day with the use of latest machinery.