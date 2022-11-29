Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s civil defence service has announced the launch of a website to handle requests to get compensation for damage resulting from floods that hit the port city of Jeddah last week.
Torrential rains caused flash floods in Jeddah on Thursday, prompting closure of schools, delaying flights hampering traffic and stranding cars, bringing back to memory massive, deadly flooding that battered the city in 2009.
Officials said that the eight-hour rainfall had also caused two deaths.
The Saudi Civil Defence said the new website will receive applications from those claimaing damages.
They have to apply with relevant documents via the link https://my.998.gov.sa/damagereport/ without the need to show up in person.