Cairo: A woman survived death inside a store into which a speeding car crashed in Saudi Arabia, a local newspaper reported.
A video circulated on social media shows the woman standing in front of a cashier’s inside the store purportedly located in the region of Al Qassim in central Saudi Arabia when the car suddenly plunged into the shop.
The customer ran for safety just in due time as the car settled inside the place, causing mess.
Later, the driver is seen moving the car backwards amid scattered goodies as some persons look on.
Traffic authorities said a vehicle had rammed into a commercial facility in Qassim without causing casualties, online newspaper Ajel said.
“Preliminary procedures are being finalised in connection with the accident,” the traffic directorate said without details.
The crash reportedly occurred on Monday.