Cairo: Two months after they landed in Riyadh, children of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez seem to have taken advantage of their time in Saudi Arabia to hone their linguistic skills and get quickly adapted to their new life.
In a video recently posted by Georgina, their two daughters Eva and Alana are seen displaying their skills in learning Arabic. “I Love mama and my siblings,’’ they say in Arabic.
In another clip, Alana articulates the days of the week in Arabic.
“Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” she rattles off the days in clear Arabic.
Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia in January to join the Riyadh-based Al Nassr club under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines.
Al Nassr announced signing Ronaldo until June 2025 in a deal that made him the highest paid footballer in the world.
In February, the 38-year-old striker was named the Saudi professional league’s player of the month after he scored eight goals in five appearances.
The former Manchester United star was accompanied on his latest football stint by Georgina who attended his unveiling in Riyadh. The 28-year-old model captured attention with her appearance wearing a black abaya or a traditional female cloak at the ceremony.
Ronaldo, his partner and their children appeared together at the January 3 unveiling and waved to cheering fans who packed the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh.
The Ronaldos have since basked in media attention.Admiration for the Argentine-born Spanish model seems to have boosted demand for cosmetic surgery among women, according to media reports.