Cairo: A woman believed to be the first Saudi female field oil engineer has said she dreamed of taking up challenged when she was still an engineering student.
“The oil and gas field is difficult. Thank God, my dream has come true,” Raghad Al Dosari added.
“There are girls majoring in different specialities of oil and gas. But the drilling department in which I’m working is one that presents new technology and new tools,” she told Rotana Khalijia TV.
Al Dosari described the drilling majoring as challenging and hard to master in a short span of time. “[But] it is where you can practise the real engineering, perfect it and do it,” she said.
On how she handles drilling tools, Al Dosari said before leaving the desk to the field, they usually conduct engineering simulation and planning to implement safe job execution.
“As an engineer, when I reach the rig or the field, I’m responsible to deliver the job. I have to make sure of safety of people who are with me, and do a safe and good job,” she added.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously pursued a drive to empower women in different walks of life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.
In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.
In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi Arabia allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them.
Two female ambassadors were among 11 Saudi envoys, who took the oath of office before King Salman bin Abdulaziz in January.