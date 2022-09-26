Dubai: Saudi aerospace engineer Mishaal Ashemimry has been elected to the position of vice-president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) after securing the votes of 14 international candidates, state press agency SPA said.
Ashemimry, aerospace engineer specialising in rockets, has become the first Saudi woman to hold the leadership position after being elected as one of the body’s 12 vice-presidents.
Ashemimry was elected to the post at the world’s leading space advocacy body due to her ambitious vision for the development of the global space industry, as well as her role in strengthening the Kingdom’s contribution to the aerospace sector.
Her election supports the Kingdom’s efforts to play a role in the development of the aerospace industry, particularly after announcing its plans to send the first Saudi female astronaut into space as part of its recently launched programme for training Saudi male and female astronauts.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Ashemimri studied aerospace engineering at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. She graduated with two majors – aerospace engineering and applied mathematics.
IAF has over 400 members from 71 countries representing leading space agencies, space companies, industries, research institutions, universities, societies, associations, museums, and institutes.
It has close relations with the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law, offering a platform for experts from space agencies to research, share knowledge and recognise achievements through its prestigious annual awards.
The federation advances knowledge about space, supporting the development and application of space assets by promoting global cooperation.
As organiser of the annual International Astronautical Congress as well as other thematic conferences and workshops, the IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space.