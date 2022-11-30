Dubai: Two Algerian men have travelled on a motorcycle from Blida, 48km southwest of the capital Algiers, to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, local media reported.
They started their journey 50 days ago, passing through Tunisia, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan to finally arrive in Medina where they visited the Prophet’s Mosque and then continued their trip to Mecca to perform Umrah rituals.
Walid and Mohammed loaded their motorbike with all they need during their journey, including sleeping bags, fuel reserves and food.
On their Instagram accounts, they shared all the highlights of their trip. A video, which was taken by a Saudi motorist has gone viral on social media.
The video shows the two Algerians wrapped in their Ihram outfits on their motorbike while heading from Medina to Mecca to complete their trip and perform Umrah.
They were saluted by passers-by in the countries they passed through during their 50-day journey.