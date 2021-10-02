Dubai: Three Saudi citizens have been arrested for kidnapping a gas station worker in the Hail area, local media reported.
A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the gas station worker being kidnapped and pushed inside a vehicle.
The clip shows a black car inside a gas station, where one of the kidnappers is seen filling the tank. Moments later, another person opens the back door and the kidnapper next to him forces him inside and the driver speeds away.
The same vehicle had reportedly kidnapped another gas station worker in a similar fashion.
According to the media spokesman for the Hail Police, Lt. Col. Sami Al Shammari, Hail police received a report about a group of Saudis kidnapping and robbing Asian gas workers, and accordingly launched immediate investigation into the incident.
Three Saudis have been arrested with some narcotics in their possession and were referred to the Public Prosecution, Al Shammari said.