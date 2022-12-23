Dubai: Severe flash floods hit Saudi Arabia's Mecca on Friday, causing serious damages to properties and sweeping parked cars away.
Several videos of heavy rains in the holy city have gone viral on social media.
Flooded streets caused havoc. Police as well as civil defense were called to rescue drivers and remove stranded vehicles. However, no deaths have been reported so far.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense General Directorate has set up committees to evaluate the damage caused by the heavy rains on Friday.
The Directorate said the committees will begin receiving requests for compensation from those affected by the torrential rains and flooding that struck the holy city.
"We didn’t record any deaths or injuries as a result of the torrential rains," the directorate said.
Pictures and videos posted on social media showed rainwater flooding buildings in Mecca and washing away cars.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather warning on Friday that will remain active until 9 p.m.
The crisis and disaster management center in Mecca warned residents not to leave their homes unless necessary.
"People must take care not to approach the areas where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety," it added.