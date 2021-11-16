Dubai: Three Saudi women have miraculously escaped after being run over by a speeding car in Khamis Mushait, local media reported.
The three women are reportedly in a stable health condition after suffering from fractures and bruises and are undergoing treatment. The horrific accident that took place on Sunday evening.
A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the three women trying to cross a busy street get run over by a speeding car.
The car that hit them in the middle of the street. Security officials and rescue workers instantly reached the scene and transferred the injured to the Khamis Mushait General Hospital.