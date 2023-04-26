Dubai: A heartwarming moment captured on camera featuring a Saudi woman soldier tenderly cladling a sleeping boy, has gone viral on social media.
The images, taken as the soldier disembarked from a ship at Jeddah Islamic Port, show the child, clad in a white and yellow t-shirt and shorts, clinging to her.
Posted on Twitter, the pictures rapidly gained thousands of likes and shares.
The compassionate act of the woman soldier, from the Ministry of Defence, has drawn praise from many online users, who see the image as a representation of humanity and empathy at its best.
The tender moment took place as nearly 200 Saudi and other nationals were evacuated from war-torn Sudan on Monday aboard the Saudi Navy ship HMS Yanbu.
The evacuation is part of a larger effort to bring citizens home from Sudan, where conflict has erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).