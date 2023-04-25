1 of 13
Multiple nations have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds. Above: People prepare to board a bus departing from Khartoum in the Sudanese capital's south on April 24, 2023.
Stranded Indians onboard INS Sumedha as they leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri, in Port Sudan on Tuesday.
INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. New Delhi said on Monday "about 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way."
Japanese nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan listen to an explanation about entry procedure to Japan, in Djibouti, in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 24. Japan has evacuated 45 citizens aboard a military plane via Djibouti and temporarily closed its embassy.
Ukrainian civilians sit in a bus after getting evacuated in Sudan April 2023, in this handout image. Ukraine said Tuesday it had evacuated 138 people, including 87 of its own citizens, to Egypt. Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania said citizens had been evacuated with foreign help.
Saudi Arabia led the first large-scale evacuations Saturday by sea, and since then hundreds of Saudis and foreigners from more than 20 countries have been taken to the port city of Jeddah. This handout picture provided by the Saudi Media Ministry on April 24 shows evacuees arriving at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah following a rescue operation from Sudan.
Peddlers offer snacks for sale to people aboard a passenger bus at the Multaga rest-stop near Ganetti in Sudan's Northern State on April 25. Some evacuees have been airlifted from Khartoum and taken to Djibouti, Jordan and Cyprus. Others have driven to Port Sudan, 850 kilometres away, then boarded ships to Saudi Arabia, or headed by road to Egypt and Ethiopia.
People stop for refreshments at a rest-point by a desert road at al-Gabolab in Sudan's Northern State. Rescue operations intensified Tuesday as a 72-hour ceasefire took effect, but gunfire still rang out in the capital Khartoum.
People carry kerkade (hibiscus) juice and cold water to distribute them to people amid evacuations from Khartoum to Port Sudan April 23. The US military sent three Chinook helicopters on Sunday to evacuate embassy staff from Khartoum, extracting just under 100 people.
Abbas Ghaddar, a Lebanese citizen who was evacuated from Sudan, carries his son upon his arrival at Beirut airport, Lebanon April 25, 2023.
The first group of Kenyan evacuees from Sudan arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, April 24.
Greek airforce soldier helps a passenger from Sudan after disembarking a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, April 25. A first group of 17 Greek nationals arrived Tuesday in Athens on an army transport plane via Djibouti, the defence ministry said, with several more Greeks evacuated to Jordan on board a Dutch plane.
This handout photo taken and released on April 25, 2023 by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Thai nationals embarking on a ship in Port Sudan, as they are evacuated to Saudi Arabia.
