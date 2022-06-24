Cairo: A Saudi schoolteacher is in the habit of distributing gifts to top-class pupils at the end of each school year in a gesture of reward and motivation, local media reported.
The teacher, reportedly working in Shaqra governorate that is part of the Riyadh region, keeps the tradition alive and is poised to distribute bicycles to the primary school pupils.
A video circulating on social media shows bikes arranged in rows before they are distributed. But this year is different.
According to a voiceover in the video, the teacher, named Mohammed bin Abdulwahab, will offer gifts to brilliant pupils in the first and third grades, who were not previously honoured because of COVID-19.
Saudi Arabia has recently lifted all pandemic-related restrictions after a vigorous vaccination campaign and a drop in infection rates.