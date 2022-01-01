Dubai: Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Al Baha Region, bought all products offered by women at a traditional souk, Saudi media reported.
Prince Hussam on Thursday made a surprise visit to the souk where he met with a number of women who were sitting on the floor besides their products in a rainy and cold weather.
A video of Prince Hussam chatting with the women before buying their products went viral on social media platforms. It received a wide approval from users who praised Prince Hussam for his gesture.
Following the visit, he ordered the old souk be renovated and several kiosks be set up so that women can sell their products instead of sitting on the floor in cold weather.