Dubai: A Saudi citizen pardoned the killer of his only son and demanded nothing from the family of the murderer, local media reported.
Prince Turki bin Talal, governor of the Asir region, attended the ceremony of pardoning the killer of the young Saudi boy. The family decided to forgive the culprit after Prince Turki asked them to do so.
Prince Turki praised the family’s kind deed, saying that they have made all Saudi people proud.
The pardoning ceremony also saw the resolution of a long-standing tribal conflict.
Earlier last year, a Saudi father pardoned his son’s killer minutes before his execution.
According to Saudi media, the father did not demand compensation - such as blood money - from his son killer’s family but set a condition that the convict or his family will not celebrate the pardon.