Dubai: A Saudi man narrowly survived after a huge palm tree fell on his car after a heavy sandstorm that swept through Riyadh on Saturday.
A video showing the date palm tree falling over the car has gone viral on social media.
Despite not being at fault, the Saudi driver was penalised by hhis insurance company.
A motorist, who was behind the car that was involved in the accident, took the video.
The video shows the heavy sandstorm causing trees to shake violently, uprooting one of them, which fell right on the top of the man's car. He later put the pictures up on social media.
He commented on the photos, saying: “I thank everyone who inquired about me. I thank the Riyadh Traffic Department for its cooperation. But now my question is to [the insurance company]: Why did they say I was 100 per cent [at fault]?”