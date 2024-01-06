Cairo: A Saudi man was offered 6 luxury jeeps from a well-known tribe in appreciation after he had pardoned the killer of his young son prior to his scheduled execution.
A social media video showed a member of the Harb tribe in Saudi Arabia presenting a gift of six Lexus jeeps to Hamid Al Qarqeri who last month granted the much-sought pardon at an execution site in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.
“These gifts are presents from the Harb tribe in a gesture of honour to you. May God bless you,” the tribesman said as he offered the keys of the vehicles.
The case dates back to 2019 when a mass brawl erupted, leaving Hamid’s son, Ahmed, dead and others injured. The violence was due to a dispute over access to a parking lot, according to media reports.
Later, Metrik Al Qahtani, a Saudi man, was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to death. The inmate’s family pleaded for clemency.
However, just before the execution was carried out, the victim’s father pardoned the killer, saying he seeks reward from God for his gesture.
“I pardon you for the sake of your mother,” the father also said, addressing the inmate at the execution site.