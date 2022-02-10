Cairo: The Saudi father of an Internet celebrity has offered camels to two Americans in appreciation of hosting his son in the US.
Thawab Alsubaie, a young Saudi Snapchat influencer, posted an online video showing the US men's visit to him in Saudi Arabia and his father’s welcome of them.
"In cherishing and appreciating you, I offer you the dearest to our hearts and the most expensive thing in the kingdom: camels. Here are two camels for you," the father is seen addressing the two visitors in the video.
The host also said it is up to both guests to ship the gifted camels to the US or keep them in Saudi Arabia. The guests appeared impressed by the warm welcome. In response, one visitor is seen kissing the head of Alsubaie the senior, saying he is so honoured.
The two visitors are also shown wearing the Saudi traditional outfits.
Thawab commented that his father had offered to his US hosts a gift, which is the Saudi people's most valuable.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia. The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
The kingdom annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.