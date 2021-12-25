Dubai: A video showing a young Saudi man carrying his old father on his shoulders to enable him to perform prayer at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina has gone viral on social media, Saudi media re-ported.
The touching video garnered lots of praise and admiration from social media users who appreciated the young man’s love for his father and his righteousness.
The scene was captured on the mosque’s cameras while the young man was carrying his father on his shoulders inside the corridors. The video documented a spontaneous scene of a son’s loyalty towards his old father. Social media users gave platitudes to the man.
They praised the clip, as it shows the honouring of the father by his son, while others said this was one way of returning some of the favours to parents as a reward for what they have done.