Dubai: A video narrating the story of “Uncle Salem”, the oldest tea seller in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, has garnered wide popularity on social media platforms, Saudi media reported.
Renowned Saudi Snapchat star Yahya Rayani has published the video clip on Twitter, chronicling the story of the 90-year-old tea seller, who is called “Uncle Salem” by his customers.
In his video, Rayani says: “Uncle Salem is the oldest tea seller in Jazan where he has been in this profession for 70 years. He was 20 years when the late King Saud bin Abdul Aziz came to power.”
'Uncle Salem' is known by most residents in Jazan who love to come to his shop and enjoy its peaceful and tranquil environment away from hustle and bustle of city life, Rayani said.
The video shows Uncle Salem moving slowly due to his old age, while preparing tea for his customers.
Rayani points out that the tea shop had become a preferred destination for many who want to enjoy the simplicity and serenity. Uncle Salem opens his shop only after the afternoon prayer or sunset.
The video was republished and shared by social media users, who expressed their sympathy and love for Uncle Salem.