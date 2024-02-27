Cairo: A Saudi man, bearing physical resemblance to the Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has drawn a lot of attention while walking in the streets of Ronaldo, according to a social media video.
Appearing in Ronaldo’s shirt No 7 at the Saudi Al Nassr Club, the man is seen wearing the Portuguese legend’s hairstyle and emulating him.
His appearance has attracted people to greet him and take photos with him. There was no comment from the real-life Ronaldo, nicknamed, among other things, CR7.
Ronaldo is currently engulfed in controversy triggered allegedly for making an obscene gesture in a local league game that earlier this week pitted his Al Nassr Club against the Saudi rivals Al Shabab after the latter’s fans chanted the name of Argentine icon Lionel Messi, according to media reports. Al Nassr won 3-2.
Under the Saudi discipline code, such a gesture is punishable by two-game suspension and a fine of SR20,000, experts said.
In January 2023, Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines.
Since setting foot in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has wowed fans with his football wizardry and go-scoring prowess defying age.
In November, a museum showcasing the illustrious career of the 38-year-old legend opened in Riyadh as part of a flagship entertainment and tourist festival.
Fans have since flocked to the mobile museum displaying feats, including his prizes and shirts of the winner of five Ballon d’Or awards.
Saudi football has recently riveted global attention after several clubs in the kingdom signed big-name foreign footballers including Ronaldo and Brazilian star Neymar.