Dubai: A bull on the loose wreaked havoc in Saudi city of Jeddah, sparking panic and fear among residents and passersby.
A video of the angry bull escaping from its chains, and running amok in one of the neighbourhoods of the city and head-butting pedestrians and cars has gone viral on social media.
The video, filmed by a passerby, shows the raging bull moving between the streets, chasing pedestrians and attacking cars, amid attempts to control it by surrounding it with cars.
However, all attempts to control it were unsuccessful, until one of the passersby hit it with a machete on its leg.
This is not the first time a dangerous animal has been seen roaming Saudi streets. Last October, a lion was seen on the streets of Al Khobar in eastern Saudi Arabia; he was tranquilised and taken safely to a shelter.
Owning dangerous animals, defined as “predators,” is illegal in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being against the law, exotic animals remain popular pets in the Kingdom, where cheetahs have been known to fetch prices of up to $6,000.