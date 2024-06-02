Dubai: The Saudi Police in Riyadh has apprehended two Asian residents for promoting the narcotic substance methamphetamine, commonly known as Shabu.

The Saudi General Security confirmed the arrests and subsequent legal actions taken against them, with the offenders referred to the competent authority.

In a statement, Saudi General Security urged citizens and residents to actively report any suspected drug smuggling or promotional activities. Reports can be made by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

Additionally, the General Directorate of Drug Control can be reached at 995 or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa.