Cairo: A Saudi man has given a traditional wedding ceremony for his worker and captured the procedures of the event in video clips.
The footage shows the groom taking his bride to the house of wife of his sponsor who escorts him in his car to a wedding lounge.
The happy-looking groom appears clad in traditional Saudi outfits including the Bisht, thawab and the headdress.
He is warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the wedding site. The bride had reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh.
Other TikTok clips show the guests greeting the groom and sharing his joy before he later accompanies his wife to a luxury hotel suite.
It was not clear when and where the event took place in Saudi Arabia, home to a large community of expat workers.
Last May, a Saudi news portal reported that a citizen had travelled to Bangladesh to attend his employee’s wedding party and know firsthand traditions in the South Asian country.
The Saudi sponsor, named Saleh Al Senaidi, said he had travelled along with a friend to the employee’s home village near capital Dhaka for the event.
“I came to know him five years ago. I largely depend on him in work because of his honesty and keenness to safeguard reputation of the work,” he told Sabq.
The Saudi employer said he was impressed by Bangladeshis’ warm welcome, saying several of them insisted on inviting him for lunch, dinner or tea.
He cited similarity in traditions between Saudis and Bangladeshis. “For example, the bridegroom is driven in a wedding procession inside a car along with his father, uncle and relatives.”