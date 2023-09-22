Dubai: On Saudi Arabia's National Day tomorrow, September 23, Saudi people are gearing up for a day of vibrant celebrations to honour their rich heritage.
Sports clubs across the kingdom are also celebrating the special occasion with events and festivities that pay tribute to Saudi culture and history while also introducing foreign stars to the Kingdom's traditions. Al Nassr Club celebrated with their star player Cristiano Ronaldo.
The sports great made a captivating appearance, donned in a bisht (traditional cloak), shemagh (headscarf), and wielding a sword.
In a heartwarming display of unity, Ronaldo celebrated this significant day with traditional folk tunes, as captured in a video clip posted by the club on its social media page on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: "A homeland for its citizens and for the world."
The video also showcased other players, including Senegal's Sadio Mane, joining the celebrations to mark Saudi Arabia's National Day.
Al Nassr Club boasts many foreign stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the pack. The team includes his compatriot Ottavio, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Senegalese sensation Sadio Mane, Brazilian talent Anderson Talisca, compatriot Alex Telles, and Ivorian midfielder Sekou Fofana.
Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to embracing Saudi culture is not new. He previously participated in the kingdom's founding day celebrations in February, wearing the traditional Saudi dress and even performing the Saudi Ardha dance. In preparation for the National Day celebration, he not only wore the Saudi Shemagh but also added it to his ensemble, showcasing his deep respect for Saudi traditions.
In an exciting development, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become an ambassador for the upcoming Riyadh season, where a museum dedicated to his life and achievements will be a highlight.
Ronaldo, at the age of 38, joined Al Nasr Club in January, signing a contract that extends until the summer of 2025 for an impressive 200 million euros per year. Currently, he leads the list of top scorers in the Saudi league with 7 goals, surpassing his teammate Sadio Mane and Salem Al Dosari, the star of Al Hilal, who have both netted 6 goals each.