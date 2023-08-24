Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has unveiled Wassan lounge, a state-of-the-art dorm and comfort facility situated on the departure floor of Terminal 5.
The move aims to offer passengers a series of comfortable and private options during their stay at the airport.
Musaed Al Dawood, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, said that the initiative comes in line with the airport’s strategic goals of enhancing passenger experience.
Elaborating on the services, Al Dawood stated that these capsules are designed to offer passengers a comfortable haven for rest, relaxation and sleep.
With a capacity to accommodate over 300 users daily, each capsule is fitted with a hotel-quality bed measuring two metres in length and one and a half metres in width.
Additionally, they are equipped with an interactive screen, a charger port, and both internal and external storage for luggage, ensuring the highest standards of comfort and safety.
“These capsules provide a distinct service to those travellers looking for a private space to rest and recharge before their journey, allowing them to relax and get ready for their onward flight,” the CEO added