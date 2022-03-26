Cairo: A camel has been sold for SR7 million ($1.8 million) in one of the highest prices reported in Saudi Arabia.
The animal was offered for sale at a public auction in an unspecified area of the kingdom, news portal Al Mard reported.
A video shows an auctioneer clad in the traditional Saudi attire holding a microphone amid a crowd as he starts with an initial offer of SR5 million while the animal appears inside a closure.
The auction wraps up with SR7 million offered for the camel. There were no immediate details on the seller or the buyer.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia. The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
The kingdom annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.