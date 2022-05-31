Dubai: Holders of Saudi visit visas will be banned from entering the Kingdom through Jeddah, Medina, Yanbu and Taif airports for one month, starting from June 9, local media reported. The ban is valid until July 9, marking the end of the Hajj season.
A circular to this effect was issued by Saudia, the state-owned airlines. Tourism and travel agencies were notified about the ban. However, holders of visit visa can enter the Kingdom via Riyadh International Airport.
“The holders of all kinds of visit visa will not be allowed to enter the Kingdom via the four airports, which have been designated for only holders of Hajj permits from inside and outside the Kingdom during the one-month period, as it corresponds to the Hajj season,” Saudia said in a statement carried by state media.
Holders of visit visas to the Kingdom must have round trip tickets, providing that arrival and return will be via Riyadh airport, the airline added in its statement.