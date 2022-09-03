Dubai: Saudi Arabia has said that Umrah pilgrims are free to choose any airport to arrive and depart from the kingdom, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, there are no specified airports for the arrival of pilgrims who can enter and leave via any international or regional airport in the kingdom.
The ministry said Umrah pilgrims can stay in the kingdom for up to 90 days and they are free to move between Mecca, Medina and all other cities. Pilgrims can apply for Umrah visas through electronic platforms that are approved for the purpose, the ministry said.
However, those on Umrah visas must be authorised by Eatmarna app to ensure that they are not infected with COVID-19 or have contacted an infected person.