Dubai: A young man who had just finished his Fajr prayer in Saudi Arabia was suddenly run over by two thieves who wanted to injure him so that they could more easily rob him, local media reported.
A shocking video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the man walking alone on a street being run over.
The video shows a speeding vehicle approaching and running over the man from behind, flinging him few metres away. Two men are seen getting off the car, attacking and robbing the man, before fleeing.
The footage caused an uproar on social media with many users calling on authorities to take action against the culprits.
Riyadh police said they have arrested the two citizens who were accused of robbing the passerby after running him over with a stolen car. The vehicle was recovered and the criminals were arrested following a manhunt launched by police immediately after the incident.