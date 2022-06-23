Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Sydney has announced the death of two Saudi sisters in their residential unit in Sydney.
The consulate said it is following up with competent Australian authorities on their investigation into the death of the women who were found dead in their residence, the consulate said in a statement on its twitter account on Wednesday.
“We received a report from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and local police in Sydney stating that the two Saudi sisters were found dead in their residence," the statement said.
The consulate noted that it had immediately contacted relevant authorities and asked them to provide it with the results of their investigation of the causes of their death.
It did not identify the women by name or provide details on the circumstances of their death.
The women were discovered in separate beds of their first-floor Canterbury unit on June 7 by officers conducting a welfare check after the pair failed to pay rent for four weeks and mail began to pile up outside their door, police said.
“The sisters’ bodies had been there for ‘some time’ and had ‘no obvious signs of injury,” police added.